School Districts See Uptick in Whooping Cough

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Harrisburg, Brandon Valley, and Sioux Falls school districts have all confirmed cases of whooping cough. Sioux empire doctors say the sickness is common at the end of summertime, but they’ve seen an uptick this winter.

It looks just like a common cold and sounds like this. Sometimes, it’s even followed by vomiting. It’s pertussis, but it’s more commonly known as “whooping cough.”

“They cough cough cough cough cough, and then they run out of breath and they take one big breath in and that makes kind of this ‘whooping’ sound,” said Doctor David Basel, the Vice President of Avera A&G Clinical Quality.

According to the Sioux Falls School District, when a student is diagnosed, they are required to take antibiotics for five days before returning to school.

“We work with the Department of Health and the Department of Health actually notifies us that it’s a confirmed positive case,” said Molly Satter, the health services coordinator for the Sioux Falls School District.

Basel says it spreads so quickly because it has such a long incubation period. By the time you start showing symptoms, you’ve likely been contagious for weeks.

“[It’s usually] up to at least usually a week to sometimes three weeks between when you’re exposed and when you get it,” said Basel.

Whooping cough is dangerous for babies under six-months-old and the elderly. At any age, it’s a good idea to make sure your child is vaccinated. However, doctors say people lose their immunity over time.

“We know that some of the students that actually have been diagnosed with pertussis actually have been properly vaccinated,” said Satter.

While the antibiotics help slow the spread of whooping cough, doctors say that cough can linger on for up to three months.

Basel also recommends that pregnant women in their third trimester get vaccinated so they don’t pass whooping cough on to their baby.