Sioux Falls Women Runners Offer Advice for a Better Race

How teaming up with Sanford Power has changed runners times, goals, and confidence

If you need motivation to get out and run, or feel stuck with your current routine of a slow pace just to get out and say you did something, members of an area running group have some sound advice for you. Add some weight training to your day.

Not only has Sioux Falls Women Run, a group 2,000 plus strong, made incredible strides by joining forces with the team at Sanford Power, they’ve also gained confidence on the road. Learn more about both SFWR and Sanford Power in the links provided, or in the video above.