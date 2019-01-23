Supervisor

Summit Foods

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Summit is hiring reliable Full Time Supervisors to work in the exciting food service operation at South Dakota State Penitentiary located in Sioux Falls, SD.

The Supervisor is responsible for coordinating and supervising work of employees to ensure efficiency and adherence to established standards. Duties of this position include, instructing and training employees in all aspects of food service and sanitation, ensuring meal services begin on time and portion control, appearance and temperature for all food items is appropriate and of high quality. The ideal candidate must have experience supervising a team. Prior food production experience in an institutional setting is preferred. This position requires standing, walking, and bending throughout the entire work day and the ability to lift, stack and maneuver objects that may weigh 30 to 50 pounds.

Job Requirements:

Qualified applicants must be able to pass a pre-employment background check and drug screening.

Contact Information:

Kevin Trierweiler

605-367-5172

kevin.trierweiler@state.sd.us