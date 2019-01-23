Tea Police Looking for Man Who Approached Young Girl

TEA, S.D. – The Tea Police department is looking for a man who allegedly approached a 10-year-old girl on her way home from school Tuesday.

The child told police the man drove past her near 300 E. Brian Street and offered her a ride because of the cold weather. She declined.

The man allegedly told the girl he knew her mother. He reportedly drove away on North Main Avenue.

Police say the suspect is described as a white male, approximately 35-45 years-old. He was wearing a Hawkeyes beanie, sunglasses and had stubbly facial hair that could have gray in it.

He was driving a white, possibly older model pickup that may have had W plates.

Police are asking anyone who lives in the area of East Brian Street and North Main Avenue with home surveillance to check it for the description of the vehicle.

There will be an increased police presence around Tea today.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tea Police Dept. at 605-498-5577.