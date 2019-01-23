Two Hotel Workers Accused of Credit Card Scam

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Two people who worked for a Sioux City hotel have been accused of a scam using guests’ credit cards.

Woodbury County court records say 35-year-old Sandra Lalumendre and 19-year-old Ethan Ehlers have been charged with theft and other crimes. Her attorney didn’t immediately return a call Wednesday from The Associated Press. The records show Ehlers has pleaded not guilty. His trial is scheduled to begin March. 5.

Court documents say that from May 14 through Sept. 8, Lalumendre and Ehlers fraudulently overcharged guests’ credit cards at the Howard Johnson hotel in downtown Sioux City. They’d then force refunds and split the money. The documents say the total was more than $32,700.