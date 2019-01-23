White House Noncommittal on Funding Bill in Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House isn’t saying whether President Donald Trump will veto a bill that’s in the Senate to reopen the government through Feb. 8 while negotiations continue over his demand for a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

But press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also didn’t say that Trump would sign the bill.

Sanders declined on Wednesday to “get into hypotheticals” over the bill, which has been passed by the Democratic-controlled House and is due for a vote Thursday in the Republican-led Senate.

Sanders says Trump put forward a plan that doesn’t kick the problem down the road.

She was referring to a bill also set for a Senate vote Thursday reflecting Trump’s offer to trade border wall funding for temporary protection for some immigrants. Democrats have rejected the plan. Trump says a border wall is non-negotiable.