Coyote Defense Improving

USD Women At North Dakota Tonight

VERMILLION, S.D. — The University of South Dakota women’s basketball team will tip off at North Dakota tonight where the low temperature in Grand Forks is expected to be a balmy 27 degrees below zero.

The Coyotes hope their defense will make the Fighting Hawks just as cold tonight. After giving up 104 and 98 points to Denver and SDSU earlier in the month, the Coyotes took a hard look at their struggling defense and made it a point of emphasis.

So far so good as they’ve given up an average of 57 points in their last three wins.