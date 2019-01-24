Coyote Women Cruise In Grand Forks

USD Beats UND 80-50

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Temperatures dipping to -27 in Grand Forks couldn’t cool off the red hot South Dakota women’s basketball team.

USD led virtually from start to finish on their way to an 80-50 win over the University of North Dakota on Thursday night in Grand Forks. With the victory the Coyotes move to 18-3 overall and 6-1 in the Summit League.

Hannah Sjerven led all scorers with 16 points. Ciarra Duffy scored 15 while Allison Arens and Chloe Lamb each scored 14.

USD hosts Western Illinois on Saturday at 1 PM.

Click on the video viewer for highlights courtesy Midco SN!