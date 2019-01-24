Dems, GOP React to Noem’s Budget Address

Governor Kristi Noem is looking to the state legislature to approve a nearly $1.7 billion budget for the 2020 budget year, something she outlined in her address before lawmakers on Wednesday at the state capitol.

The request includes $54 million in new ongoing spending, along with some other increases to fund priority issues she says the state is facing.

Executive Director of the South Dakota Democratic Party, Sam Parkinson and Data Director for the state GOP, Catherine Barranco both weighed in on the priorities outlined, on KDLT News Today.