Jackrabbit Men Blast Bison

SDSU Wins 87-69

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State men’s basketball started fast and never looked back in an 87-69 victory Thursday night over North Dakota State.

Playing in front of 2,578 fans at Frost Arena, the Jackrabbits improved to 16-6 on the season and 6-1 in Summit League play while shooting 54 percent and dishing 20 assists as a team.

SDSU buried 11 3-pointers in the contest, including a 7-of-11 start from deep in the opening half.

“I thought there was great energy in the building tonight,” head coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “We are really fortunate to have such great fans that came out and I thought that led to us having energy from the start. I was really happy with our guys after the lay-off, not having a game in eight days and to come out with great energy. So credit the crowd, credit our guys with the energy because I thought that set the tone for the night and put us in position to win the game.”

Mike Daum led all scorers with 30 points on 11-of-15 shooting, adding 17 rebounds for his 45th career double-double.

David Jenkins scored 25 with four 3-pointers and had three steals. Skyler Flatten had 16 points, tallying 11 in the final frame.

Tevin King dished a team-high seven assists alongside eight points, while Alex Arians finished with six assists and matched Jenkins for a team lead in steals (three).

South Dakota State opened the game on a tear, building a 16-3 lead in the first five minutes thanks to a 14-0 run early. NDSU crawled back within single-digits briefly, but a trio of Jenkins 3-pointers on three-consecutive possessions put the Jacks back up 15 (28-13) with 9:30 on the clock.

Ahead 33-15 later in the half, the Jackrabbits saw the Bison roll off eight unanswered to threaten the double-figure advantage, but SDSU regained the momentum before the under-four mark and rolled to a 44-25 lead at the break.

SDSU pushed its lead to 24 (49-25) in the opening minute of the second half behind five-consecutive from Daum, though NDSU answered with a 5-0 burst of its own soon after. The teams traded buckets the rest of the way, with the Jackrabbits riding out the clock thanks to the comfortable lead.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is 105-117 all-time against North Dakota State and has won four straight in the series.

Mike Daum entered today’s game 20th on the NCAA’s scoring list with 2,740 career points. He is now 18th all-time with 2,770 points. He passed Chris Clemons (Campbell) for the NCAA’s active scoring lead and overtook J.J. Redick (Duke), who had 2,769 points in his career.

David Jenkins has 981 career points through 56 career performances and is on pace to join the 1,000-point club later this month.

Mike Daum reached the 30-point mark for the third-straight game while raising his season average to 24.4 points per game.

The Jackrabbits have won 15 straight Summit League games at home.

David Jenkins (154) and Skyler Flatten (153) are closing in on the top 10 for career 3-pointers at SDSU. Nate Wolters is 10th on the list at 159.

Mike Daum is now 36 rebounds away from Mark Tetzlaff’s Jackrabbit career record of 1,132 career boards.

Up Next

South Dakota State wraps up a two-game homestand Saturday in the 2019 Pork Classic against Omaha. The Jackrabbits and Mavericks tip at 4:15 p.m. following the women’s game as part of the Saturday doubleheader at Frost Arena.

-Recap & Video Courtesy SDSU Athletics