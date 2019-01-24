Jackrabbit Women Continue Mastery Of NDSU

SDSU Wins For 27th Time In Last 29 Meetings With NDSU Women

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Though the football season has persistently belonged to the North Dakota State Bison, basketball season in the rivalry is owned by the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

A point hammered home once again last night.

The Jackrabbit women controled the Bison from start to finish, winning 86-33. It’s the 27th victory over their northern rivals in the last 29 meetings dating back to 2006, and the average margin of victory in those games has been just under 25 points. Between both the mens’ and womens’ teams, SDSU is now 7-0 over the last two seasons against their northern rivals.

In this particular installment, Madison Guebert almost outscored the Bison herself with 23 points and, most importantly, SDSU keeps pace with USD atop the Summit League standings, something that was of utmost importance from the opening tap.

The Jackrabbits host Omaha on Saturday.