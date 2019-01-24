Jackrabbits Proving They Can Dominate Without Dauminating Performances

SDSU Men Hosting NDSU Tonight

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Tonight it’s the South Dakota State men’s basketball team’s turn to take on the North Dakota State Bison in a game that tips of at 7 PM at Frost Arena. This 24 hours after the SDSU women defeated NDSU 86-33.

It’s the start of a big week for the Jackrabbits that will see them pass the halfway point of conference play with the potential to take over sole possession of first place in the Summit on Saturday if they beat co-leader Omaha.

Most encouraging for the Jacks is the depth that’s come forward when Mike Daum hasn’t been at his best.

In three league games this year the star senior has scored 15 or fewer points, including just four in one game.

Despite that the Jacks are 3-0 in those games, a good sign moving forward now that Daum is back to his usual form after scoring 34 and 37 in his last two outings.