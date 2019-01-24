McDonald’s Fries Up a 1-hour Deal for Bacon Lovers

Associated Press,
CYBERSPACE – Love bacon? Love McDonald’s? The fast-food chain thinks it has your number. It will be offering free bacon slices with everything that is ordered.

The giveaway is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. starting on Tuesday.

Mickey D’s promotion is aimed at pushing its limited-time offer of bacon on some of its classic menu items. During that bacon hour, McDonald’s will give each customer making a purchase two slices of bacon that they can put on anything. Outside of the promotion, Mickey D’s will offer its Big Mac, Quarter Pounder and French fries with bacon.

