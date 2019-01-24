National Blood Donor Month, Donors in High Demand

BRANDON, S.D.-For over 50 years January has been known as National Blood Donor Month. It’s a time to celebrate and thank donors. It’s also a time to raise awareness as January tends to have less donor turnout.

Brandon resident Donna Jackson donates blood any chance she gets. So she stopped by a blood drive being held at Brandon Lutheran Church.

“I started when I was quite young. My father and I would go together and donate. So it was a good habit to get into,” said Jackson.

“It feels great. I am so happy to be of use because that’s my mission on earth is to help others.”

She hopes the habit catches on. Right now donors like Jackson are in high demand. According to the American Red Cross, January tends to be a difficult month for maintaining a sufficient blood supply.

“We have flu and weather that causes issues for donors that can’t come out,” said Kim Jensen, Blood Services Account Manager for the American Red Cross in Eastern South Dakota.

The partial government shutdown is also having an impact as the American Red Cross usually collects around four percent of their blood supply from government agencies and military bases.

Staff at the American Red Cross understands that some people may be hesitant to donate, but wants to ensure people that it’s worth it.

“The needle is only usually in your arm for about five minutes. So I always say to people who are a little afraid of needles that the cancer patients, they don’t love needles either and they have to go through it, so if you can put that aside, put your fears aside for three minutes. You’re saving lives and that’s really important,” said Jensen.

Being a veteran donor, Jackson can attest to that.

“Its quick and the best part is when you get done they have good food and good drinks,” said Jackson.

The American Red Cross alone supplies 40 percent of the blood nationally, so they need all the help they can get.

If you want to donate there are three more blood drives being held by the American Red Cross this month:

Monday, January 28-

Noon – 6 p.m.

Big Stone City Community Center

400 Washington Ave.

Big Stone City, SD

Tuesday, January 29-

Noon – 6 p.m.

Elks Lodge 838

600 W. Kemp Ave.

Watertown, SD

Wednesday, January 30-

8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Elks Lodge 838

600 W. Kemp Ave.

Watertown, SD

Make an appointment to donate blood or platelets by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Another way to help keep the blood supply strong in the new year is to host a Red Cross blood drive. To learn more about hosting a blood drive and to sign up, visit RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.