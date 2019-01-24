Osmundson’s Buzzer Beater Highlights Lincoln’s Sweep Of Washington

Patriot Girls Win 63-62 & Boys Follow With 83-73 Victory

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Lincoln Patriots swept a basketball doubleheader with rival Washington thanks to one of the best buzzer beaters of the season.

In the girls’ game the Patriots rallied from 11 down in the fourth quarter to win 63-62 on Emma Osmundson’s banked in three as time expired. Osmundson led all scorers with 22 points while Sydni Schetnen paced Washington with 18.

In the boys’ game the top-ranked Patriots defeated the Warriors 83-73. Lincoln’s Jared Jaros led all scorers with 27 points while Carter Shields dropped 20 in the loss for the Warriors.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!