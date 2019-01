Police: Man Found Unresponsive in Fire Has Died

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Police say a man found unresponsive in a mobile home fire in Sioux Falls has died.

Spokesman Sam Clemens says the cause of the 76-year-old man’s death is still under investigation. The man was the only person in the home when firefighters responded shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Clemens says an autopsy will be done to determine what caused the man’s death.