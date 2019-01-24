Scoreboard Thursday, January 24th

Scores for Thursday, January 24, 2019
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR THURSDAY, JANUARY 24TH, 2019
NBA
Timberwolves 120, LA Lakers 105

Men’s College Basketball
SDSU 87, NDSU 69

Women’s College Basketball
USD 80, UND 50

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 69, Webster 57

Belle Fourche 68, Harding County 56

Bon Homme 54, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 45

Boyd County, Neb. 57, Burke 46

Brookings 64, Mitchell 56, OT

Douglas 39, Custer 34

Ethan 58, Mitchell Christian 48

Gregory 65, Avon 36

Hot Springs 50, Crawford, Neb. 18

Irene-Wakonda 56, Freeman Academy/Marion 38

Jones County 52, Kadoka Area 49

Lemmon 64, McIntosh 34

Lennox 87, Parkston 49

Leola/Frederick 64, Faulkton 44

Little Wound 90, Bennett County 34

Madison 65, Beresford 53

Philip 51, Dupree 40

Potter County 65, Eureka/Bowdle 16

Red Cloud 67, Lead-Deadwood 39

Sioux Falls Lincoln 83, Sioux Falls Washington 73

St. Thomas More 64, Sturgis Brown 51

Stanley County 54, Crow Creek 51

Sully Buttes 66, Hitchcock-Tulare 18

Minneota 79, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 56

Vermillion 71, Dell Rapids 64

Viborg-Hurley 78, Centerville 33

West Central 50, Pipestone, Minn. 45

Dakota Oyate Challenge

First Round

Flandreau Indian 65, Marty Indian 61

Lower Brule 71, Crazy Horse 36

Omaha Nation, Neb. 79, Takini 44

Tiospa Zina Tribal 82, Tiospaye Topa 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Elkton-Lake Benton vs. DeSmet, ppd. to Jan 29th.

Hamlin vs. Castlewood, ppd. to Feb 11th.

Pierre vs. Huron, ppd. to Jan 25th.

Sisseton vs. Deuel, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bon Homme 39, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 38

Boyd County, Neb. 41, Burke 36

Brookings 54, Mitchell 41

Clark/Willow Lake 58, Great Plains Lutheran 18

Crow Creek 80, Stanley County 31

Dell Rapids St. Mary 46, Alcester-Hudson 44

Douglas 51, Custer 28

Ethan 61, Mitchell Christian 25

Eureka/Bowdle 51, Potter County 46

Faulkton 79, Leola/Frederick 15

Florence/Henry 61, Iroquois 31

Freeman 54, Canistota 38

Hot Springs 34, Rapid City Christian 29

Irene-Wakonda 56, Freeman Academy/Marion 26

Kadoka Area 70, Jones County 26

McLaughlin 65, Standing Rock, N.D. 46

New England, N.D. 48, Harding County 22

Philip 53, Dupree 35

Pierre 59, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 52, OT

Red Cloud 68, Lead-Deadwood 46

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 53, Wessington Springs 32

Sioux Falls Lincoln 63, Sioux Falls Washington 62

St. Francis Indian 103, Oelrichs 20

St. Thomas More 55, Sturgis Brown 46

Sully Buttes 51, Hitchcock-Tulare 39

Hills-Beaver Creek 61, Ellsworth 26

Luverne 48, Worthington 40

Southwest Minnesota Christian 76, Edgerton 33

Todd County 71, Pine Ridge 44

Vermillion 57, Dell Rapids 47

Viborg-Hurley 72, Centerville 30

Warner 43, Langford 29

White River 83, Colome 32

Spirit Lake 68, Estherville Lincoln Central 54

Unity Christian 74, Harris-Lake Park 48

West Sioux 100, Clay Central-Everly 36

Big East Conference Tournament

First Round

Beresford 80, Baltic 19

Flandreau 59, Chester 33

McCook Central/Montrose 58, Sioux Valley 19

Parker 49, Garretson 45

Dakota Oyate Challenge

First Round

Flandreau Indian 53, Tiospaye Topa 33

Lower Brule 67, Takini 27

Tiospa Zina Tribal 58, Omaha Nation, Neb. 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Hamlin vs. Castlewood, ppd. to Feb 11th.

James Valley Christian vs. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, ccd.

Milbank vs. Waverly-South Shore, ppd. to Feb 14th.

Wilmot vs. Waubay/Summit, ppd. to Feb 14th.

