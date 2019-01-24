Scoreboard Thursday, January 24th
NBA
Timberwolves 120, LA Lakers 105
Men’s College Basketball
SDSU 87, NDSU 69
Women’s College Basketball
USD 80, UND 50
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 69, Webster 57
Belle Fourche 68, Harding County 56
Bon Homme 54, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 45
Boyd County, Neb. 57, Burke 46
Brookings 64, Mitchell 56, OT
Douglas 39, Custer 34
Ethan 58, Mitchell Christian 48
Gregory 65, Avon 36
Hot Springs 50, Crawford, Neb. 18
Irene-Wakonda 56, Freeman Academy/Marion 38
Jones County 52, Kadoka Area 49
Lemmon 64, McIntosh 34
Lennox 87, Parkston 49
Leola/Frederick 64, Faulkton 44
Little Wound 90, Bennett County 34
Madison 65, Beresford 53
Philip 51, Dupree 40
Potter County 65, Eureka/Bowdle 16
Red Cloud 67, Lead-Deadwood 39
Sioux Falls Lincoln 83, Sioux Falls Washington 73
St. Thomas More 64, Sturgis Brown 51
Stanley County 54, Crow Creek 51
Sully Buttes 66, Hitchcock-Tulare 18
Minneota 79, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 56
Vermillion 71, Dell Rapids 64
Viborg-Hurley 78, Centerville 33
West Central 50, Pipestone, Minn. 45
Dakota Oyate Challenge
First Round
Flandreau Indian 65, Marty Indian 61
Lower Brule 71, Crazy Horse 36
Omaha Nation, Neb. 79, Takini 44
Tiospa Zina Tribal 82, Tiospaye Topa 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Elkton-Lake Benton vs. DeSmet, ppd. to Jan 29th.
Hamlin vs. Castlewood, ppd. to Feb 11th.
Pierre vs. Huron, ppd. to Jan 25th.
Sisseton vs. Deuel, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bon Homme 39, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 38
Boyd County, Neb. 41, Burke 36
Brookings 54, Mitchell 41
Clark/Willow Lake 58, Great Plains Lutheran 18
Crow Creek 80, Stanley County 31
Dell Rapids St. Mary 46, Alcester-Hudson 44
Douglas 51, Custer 28
Ethan 61, Mitchell Christian 25
Eureka/Bowdle 51, Potter County 46
Faulkton 79, Leola/Frederick 15
Florence/Henry 61, Iroquois 31
Freeman 54, Canistota 38
Hot Springs 34, Rapid City Christian 29
Irene-Wakonda 56, Freeman Academy/Marion 26
Kadoka Area 70, Jones County 26
McLaughlin 65, Standing Rock, N.D. 46
New England, N.D. 48, Harding County 22
Philip 53, Dupree 35
Pierre 59, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 52, OT
Red Cloud 68, Lead-Deadwood 46
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 53, Wessington Springs 32
Sioux Falls Lincoln 63, Sioux Falls Washington 62
St. Francis Indian 103, Oelrichs 20
St. Thomas More 55, Sturgis Brown 46
Sully Buttes 51, Hitchcock-Tulare 39
Hills-Beaver Creek 61, Ellsworth 26
Luverne 48, Worthington 40
Southwest Minnesota Christian 76, Edgerton 33
Todd County 71, Pine Ridge 44
Vermillion 57, Dell Rapids 47
Viborg-Hurley 72, Centerville 30
Warner 43, Langford 29
White River 83, Colome 32
Spirit Lake 68, Estherville Lincoln Central 54
Unity Christian 74, Harris-Lake Park 48
West Sioux 100, Clay Central-Everly 36
Big East Conference Tournament
First Round
Beresford 80, Baltic 19
Flandreau 59, Chester 33
McCook Central/Montrose 58, Sioux Valley 19
Parker 49, Garretson 45
Dakota Oyate Challenge
First Round
Flandreau Indian 53, Tiospaye Topa 33
Lower Brule 67, Takini 27
Tiospa Zina Tribal 58, Omaha Nation, Neb. 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Hamlin vs. Castlewood, ppd. to Feb 11th.
James Valley Christian vs. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, ccd.
Milbank vs. Waverly-South Shore, ppd. to Feb 14th.
Wilmot vs. Waubay/Summit, ppd. to Feb 14th.