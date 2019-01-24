Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Grew a Few Feet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Nearly 200 firefighters serve the Sioux Falls area. Last year the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue grew by a surprising amount of feet and toes and fingers.

Colt Mayfield has spent the last 5 years with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, but 2018 may have been the best year yet.

“This is Gracie, and she is four and a half months old,” says Colt Mayfield.

Gracie wasn’t the only baby to join the fire department.

“This is little Harper,” says Jordan Siebenahler.

Harper’s dad Jordan Siebenahler’s is also with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.

These two weren’t the only additions. Pictured are 12 of the 16 babies born to firefighters and their families in 2018.

“It was a great photoshoot. All the babies were smiling and happy and it was a unique thing to do,” says Photographer Rich Murphy.

Murphy says this is the first time he’s captured a moment like this in his 18 year career.

“I can see this being a tradition that continues far into the future,” says Murphy.

Siebernahler proposed the photoshoot idea knowing how unique it would be.

“It was pretty crazy when everybody started filing in the door with their babies and everybody was getting their babies out and seeing what everybody was wearing and it was pretty neat,” sats Siebenahler.

Mayfield says they couldn’t pass up the opportunity.

“It’s going to be a long lasting memory that we will be able to have and be able to look back. When she’s a senior in high school she’ll be able to look back at that and realize just how small and how fast time really goes,” says Mayfield.

The firefighters say capturing this moment wasn’t even hard. The shoot took less than a half hour.

“The whole picture not a single baby was crying, so that was a plus,” Siebenahler.

And those 30 minutes are lasting a life time. The photographer says he hopes to bring everybody back in the next 5 or 10 years to have a reunion photo.