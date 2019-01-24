Sioux Falls Police Accepting Applications for Annual Citizen’s Academy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls residents have an opportunity to get a behind the scenes look at what it means to be a police officer.

The annual Citizens Academy will take place this spring. The nine-week course lets people experience ride-alongs with police, K9 operations, crime scene processing, and other kinds of investigations.

It’s meant to give people a better understanding of the work police officers do on a daily basis. The Citizen’s Academy is also a partnership with Metro Communications.

Classes begin in March and are held every Thursday through May. Class size is limited and applications are due February 15th. You can apply by visiting the city’s website, siouxfalls.org.