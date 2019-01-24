Thomas Jefferson, Ben Reifel Chosen for New Sioux Falls School District Schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – There were 2,200 names submitted for two new school being built in the Sioux Falls School District. Thomas Jefferson and Ben Reifel are the two that made the cut.

Thomas Jefferson High School will be the fourth public high school in the district, rounding out all the presidents on Mount Rushmore. The high school will be built on the northwest side of town near Marion Road and Madison Street.

Benjamin Reifel was chosen as the name for the new middle school, which will be built in the far east side of town near 41st Street and Highway 11.

“Ben Reifel went on to serve in a variety of capacities, one of them being in Congress where he served five terms and remains as the only Native American from South Dakota to serve in that capacity,” said Assistant Superintendent James Nold.

The names will be voted on by the school board at their next meeting.