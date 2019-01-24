Thunderbirds Coming to Sioux Falls in August

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls air show for 2019 is bringing back a crew that hasn’t done a show here for over a decade.

Thunderbirds will be coming to Sioux Falls for the first time since 2003. On Thursday, parts of the crew were surveying the city and starting to plan the shows flight path. Normally, the Captain will fly one of the Thunderbirds into the city they are surveying. Unfortunately, he was not able to due to maintenance issues.

The Thunderbirds are F-16’s, just like the ones the South Dakota Air National Guard flies. The Thunderbird crew is excited to put on a unique show for Sioux Falls.

“It’s for the people right. So, my favorite part about being on this team, is just being able to, some community outreach. Get out there, in the community, talk to the next generation and try to inspire them,” said Major Jason “Flak” Markzon who flies Thunderbird 8.

Flak and his crew are also going to flyover the Super Bowl in Dallas before kickoff between the LA Rams and the New England Patriots. Organizers are excited to host an air show crew that has not done a show here for 16 years.

“It’s all about the experience. The sights, the sounds, and actually when you hear the jet engines you actually feel it. So, it’s just the excitement of being on an airfield,” said Rick Tupper, Sioux Falls Air Show Chair.

The Sioux Falls Air Show will be held August 17th and 18th. The air show is free for anyone to get on the base. You can find VIP tickets on siouxfallsairshow.com.