A Closer Look At South Dakota’s Nursing Home Closures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Tripp and Madison – these are two of the towns where nursing homes are closing their doors. According to Governor Noem’s press secretary, seven nursing facilities have closed in South Dakota since 2005.

Noem has a proposal. On Wednesday, she wants to put $5 million toward partnering with providers to help care for the elderly.

It’s a situation no one wants – nursing home closures.

“It’s devastating,” said Randy Bury, the president of Good Samaritan Society. “It would have been devastating in my case. I mean, I can’t imagine having to walk in and tell either one of my parents I was going to have to move them.”

Bury says that nursing homes are closing because South Dakota has the lowest medicaid reimbursement rate in the country. The daily medicaid rate per patient in neighboring North Dakota is more than $270 dollars, which is much more than South Dakota’s $146 dollars.

“We’ve got a fairly low taxation rate, which is good,” said Bury. “We all love that, but then when you start trying to fund things, you know, the money gets tight.”

This becomes an issue in facilities where many patients rely on medicaid. It costs about $181 per day to care for someone in skilled nursing. Medicaid in South Dakota covers about $146 of that daily cost per patient. That still leaves $35 dollars, which adds up to a $42 million dollar annual shortfall.

“If you’re losing money on that percentage of your business, that’s exactly where the closures have come from,” said Bury.

This week, Noem proposed increases to provider reimbursement rates. She also wants to put that $5 million toward innovative healthcare options, like home care. According to her press secretary, Noem also says she wants to brainstorm solutions to keep people in assisted living for a longer period of time.

Bury calls this “a step in the right direction.”

“They’re not a solution, but it’s a start,” said Bury. “Sure there’s stress, but I’m optimistic.”

Noem also wants to address the workforce shortage of healthcare workers in nursing homes, a problem particularly impacting rural communities.

If passed, Noem’s budget would go into effect in July.