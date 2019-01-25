A New Brew For a Good Cause At Miner Brewing Co.

SIOUX FALLS, SD– Having a drink with some friends is one way to kick-off a weekend. Now the Miner Brewing Co. is adding to that celebration

“Sierra Nevada put out (they call it their ‘back call’) to breweries across country and it ended up being breweries across the world that took part to brew this recipe and donate all the proceeds to the ‘Campfire Relief Fund,’ ” says Director of Sales and Marketing Angela Avila.

Starting Friday, people can purchase “Resilience” on tap. This brew was made with Sierra Nevada in efforts to raise money for the California Wildfires. All proceeds from this IPA will go to help the victims through the “Campfire Relief Fund.” Staff says they could not pass up this opportunity to give back.

Availa says, “We believe firmly in helping our community and that community often goes outside the border of South Dakota. We were all devastated by the news of the fire.”

14-hundred brewing companies nationwide are brewing the same IPA from Sierra Nevada’s recipe until the last barrel is gone. For the Miner Brewing Co. , the hope is to sell all 5 kegs within a few days.

“Obviously, we want to raise the funds as quickly as possible and get them to the people who need them,” explains Avila. “We’re not shy about letting everybody know that it’s here and asking them to come drink a beer for a good cause.”

Besides the IPA, the taproom will also have different fundraisers for wildfire victims like a “Beer and Bingo” event in February.