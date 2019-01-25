Adam Vinatieri Returning To Colts For 24th NFL Season

INDIANAPOLIS, IND — Death, taxes and Adam Vinatieri kicking in the NFL.

Age isn’t slowing the Rapid City native and SDSU alum down, or stopping him from playing his 24th season.

Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard announced today that the Colts will be bringing Vinatieri back next season. The 46-year old is the NFL’s career record holder for most points at 2,600 and field goals made at 690.

Last season Adam went 23-27 in field goal attempts with a long of 54, while converting 44 of his 47 extra point attempts.

Vinatieri will turn 47 on December 28th, and if he plays would be just the third player in league history to play at that age.