Authorities Identify Man Killed in Sioux Falls Mobile Home Fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities have identified the man who died following a mobile home fire.

Police have identified the man as 76-year-oldGene Arthur Welsch. Welsch was the only person in the home on West 14th Place when firefighters responded Wednesday. Welsch was found unresponsive and authorities attempted life saving efforts before transporting him to hospital.

An autopsy was conducted Thursday but police say the cause of death is still undetermined.

Fire investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.