Ben Reifel’s Former Chief of Staff Shares a Message for Incoming Students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – In Sioux Falls, the new middle school will be named after a man who made history in South Dakota and nationwide.

Ben Reifel was the first Lakota Native American to serve in congress. A Sioux Falls lawyer has a close connection to him.

Rolly Samp started working with Ben Reifel in college as his Chief of Staff for his South Dakota field offices. Rolly would write speeches and do research for Reifel, as well as attend meetings with him.

He says students could learn from Reifel’s story, starting from nothing and eventually achieving a 10-year career in congress.

“For the students at Ben Reifel Middle School, if they get a feeling that they can’t make it or things are tough if they look to his life they’ll find the inspiration to carry on,” said Samp.

After Reifel’s time in congress was finished, Rolly was hit attorney until he died in 1990.