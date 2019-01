GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lincoln Upsets Top-Ranked O’Gorman While Brandon Valley Blows By Defending State Champion Aberdeen

Friday Night Girl's Prep Basketball

SIOUX FALLS & BRANDON, S.D. — Click on the video viewer to watch Friday night girl’s prep basketball highlights featuring Lincoln’s 46-36 win at top-ranked O’Gorman as well as the second ranked Brandon Valley Lynx 66-40 victory over defending State AA Champion Aberdeen!