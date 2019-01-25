Jacks Look To Keep High Energy Heading Into Omaha Showdown

SDSU & UNO Men Tied Atop Summit Standings

BROOKINGS, S.D. — As expected last night the SDSU men followed their women’s lead by blowing away rival North Dakota State at Frost Arena, setting up an important weekend tilt with Omaha.

Led by 30 points from Mike Daum and 25 from David Jenkins Jr, the Rabbits rolled over the Bison 87-69, improving to 16-6 overall and 6-1 in Summit League play.

That pulls them into a first place tie with UNO who comes to town tomorrow for a 4:15 game with the winner holding sole possession of first place in the Summit League at the halfway point of conference play.