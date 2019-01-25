Lincoln Boys Perfect Atop The State

Patriots 10-0 After 83-73 Win Over Washington

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — At the start of the season the Lincoln boy’s basketball team was ranked fifth in the media poll.

Two months later they’ve emerged as the clear number one as one of only three teams at any level in South Dakota who are unbeaten.

The Patriots improved to 10-0 last night with an 83-73 victory over crosstown rival Washington. It’s an experienced and deep team, with five seniors and the rest juniors. Guard Jared Jaros is the top scorer but they have plenty of size inside as well, making it a versatile team that’s a matchup nightmare.