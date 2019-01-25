Man Wanted for Burglary, Sexual Assault Arrested

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities arrested a 38-year-old man wanted on burglary and sexual assault charges Thursday night.

Police say 38-year-old Donald Bolan broke into a woman’s apartment in the 7400 block of West Stoney Creek Drive on January 5th. The victim told police she awake up with Bolan at the end of her bed. Police say Bolan struck the victim’s head against the headboard and sexually assaulted her.

Police say Bolan was a person on interest early on because they found his ID card and a medical card with his name near the apartment. They say DNA later confirmed him as the suspect.

Police say the victim and the suspect did not know each other and that they are still trying to determine why Bolan targeted her.

Bolan is facing two counts of burglary and one count of sexual assault with a $100,000 bond.