Panel Approves Requiring Abortion Providers Use State Form

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A Senate panel has approved Gov. Kristi Noem’s bill to give the state control over a form abortion providers must have women sign before they can end a pregnancy.

The Health and Human Services Committee voted unanimously Friday for the measure. Noem says providers have been “blurring the lines” on what the law requires for informed consent to get an abortion.

General Counsel Tom Hart says the bill would require providers to use a state form to ensure disclosures in law are accurately provided.

Planned Parenthood, which runs South Dakota’s only abortion clinic, opposes the bill. Spokeswoman Jen Aulwes says the organization uses its own form that complies with the law and the state’s current version contains “medical misinformation.”

The committee rejected a bill to require providers before performing an abortion to display sonogram images and make audible a fetal heartbeat, if present.