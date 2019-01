Pavilion to Host Monty Python’s SPAMALOT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – In just over a month, a Tony Award Winning Musical comes to Sioux Falls.

Monty Python’s SPAMALOT will take over The Washington Pavilion in from February 26-28th.

Derived from the farce film ‘Monty Python and The Holy Grail,’ the show tells the tale of King Arthur, The Knights of The Round Table, and their pursuit of the ‘Holy Grail.’

