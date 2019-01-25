Residential Outside Sales Representative

TruGreen

Sioux Falls, SD

TruGreen is committed to providing personalized attention for our associates. We focus on developing our people by building proud, dynamic teams while helping associates reach their personal and professional goals. We continuously strive to make TruGreen an employer of choice and “a great place to work!”

You’re independent, driven by performance, and looking for more than a job. We Are TruGreen, and as the nation’s largest and most comprehensive provider of lawn services, we have bigger opportunities for people like you.

Position Overview

We’re seeking Residential Outside Sales Representatives, offering a guaranteed base plus commission to prospect and generate sales. This isn’t your ordinary sales job. With TruGreen, you’ll learn the essential skills to launch a successful career in sales Responsibilities:

Sells programs and services to current and prospective customers through traveling around assigned territory.

Conducts follow-up of leads and customer retention/service calls through means of telephone and person-to-person contact to identify customer needs.

Develops customized solutions based on customer needs, using the TruGreen suite of lawn care products and services.

Job Requirements:

Education and Experience Requirements

High school diploma/GED required

Customer service and/or sales experience preferred

Valid, permanent driver’s license from state of residence and a clean driving record defined as no DUI-related violations within the past five years and no more than three moving violations within the past three years, are required

Certification as required by federal, state or local law

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Negotiation and influencing skills

Computer skills with Microsoft Office applications (Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint)

Consultative sales skills and strong verbal communication skills

Knowledge of selling techniques (prospecting, overcoming objections, closing sales)

Ability to find and assess potential sales opportunities

Ability to build customer relationships and provide customer service

Data entry skills with a mobile device

Mathematical skill to calculate figures and amounts such as discounts, commissions, proportions, percentages, area and volume

Ability to operate a motor vehicle and travel locally on an extensive basis

Time management skills, including punctuality for on-time attendance

As a TruGreen Employee, you’ll enjoy:

Guaranteed base plus commission

Top performers earn $65K+ in the first year

Paid vacation time and holidays

Medical, dental, vision and prescription plans

401(k) with company matching

At TruGreen we value our employees just as much as our customers. The result? Almost forty years of careers centered around the people who matter most – You. Apply Now.

Physical Demands & Working Conditions

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Regularly required to:

Sit, stand and walk

Use hands and arms to handle, feel or reach

Speak and hear

Use close vision abilities

Occasionally required to:

Lift or move up to 25 lbs

Stoop, kneel, crouch or crawl

The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job.

Noise level

*Low to moderate

Adverse Conditions

*Minimal

TruGreen is committed to Diversity and Inclusion. We encourage diverse candidates to apply to this position.

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer – Minorities/Females/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities.

To learn more copy and paste this URL into your browser: www.eeoc.gov/employers/upload/poster_screen_reader_optimized.pdf

TruGreen performs pre-employment testing.

Contact Information:

Brad Plaga 605-201-9671 or bradleyplaga@trugreenmail.com

Link to Job Posting on Company Website:

https://trugreen.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/USExternalCareers/job/Sioux-Falls-SD-57104/Residential-Outside-Sales-Representativ_R11201