Skyforce Down Delaware

Sioux Falls Wins Fourth Straight 134-123

WILMINGTON – JAN. 25, 2019 – The Delaware Blue Coats (10-16), the NBA G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers, dropped an up-and-down affair to the Sioux Falls Skyforce (21-10), 134-123, on Friday night in the second-ever game at the all-new 76ers Fieldhouse in Wilmington.

Cameron Oliver led all scorers with a career-high 28 points on 11-14 shooting, including 2-2 from three-point range and 4-4 at the free throw line. Oliver finished with a double-double, adding 14 rebounds in 30 minutes of action.

Rashad Vaughn made his first start as a Blue Coat and tallied 27 points (10-17 fg, 2-5 3fg, 5-6 ft), four rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes. Jared Brownridge added 23 points (7-16 fg, 4-12 3fg, 5-6 ft) in 36 minutes.

Sioux Falls took a 69-59 lead into the halftime break.

Miami HEAT two-way contract player Duncan Robinson posted a team-high tying 23 points (6-11 fg, 3-5 3fg, 8-9 ft) in 40 minutes for the Skyforce. Raphiael Putney also scored 23 points (8-15 fg, 5-12 3fg, 2-3 ft), with his total coming in 30 minutes off the bench. Emanuel Terry contributed 16 of his 20 points (10-12 fg, 0-4 ft) in the first half.

