South Dakota Joins $200M Suit Against Walgreens

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Walgreens is being ordered to pay over $200 million to resolve allegations related to fraudulent over-dispensing of insulin pens.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg announced Thursday that South Dakota has joined the United States, the District of Columbia and other states in settling allegations against the giant pharmacy chain.

The agreement resolves allegations that Walgreens knowingly engaged in fraudulent over-dispensing of insulin pens to medicare and medicaid beneficiaries.