Women – What Do You Really Know About Your Heart?

With Wear Red Day around the corner, important reminders about your health and the advances in technology to address this leading cause of death

While efforts over the past fifteen years of the Go Red for Women initiative have made a difference, Chrissy Meyer of the American Heart Association says we still have a long way to go when it comes to women taking better care of their health, and their hearts.

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death for women in the United States, killing 289,758 women in 2013. One out of every four women will experience some form of heart disease in her lifetime.

You can, however, tremendously improve your odds of overall good health and survival, by taking some simple steps now. Learn more with Meyer and Sanford’s Dr. Tom Stys, in the interview below.

Wear Red Day this year is Friday, February 1.