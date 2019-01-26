Coyote Women Crush Western Illinois While Men Slump In Second Half

USD Women Win 92-49, Men Fall 65-59

WOMEN’S RECAP

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota sophomore center Hannah Sjerven recorded her third career double-double, pacing a balanced Coyote attack in South Dakota’s 92-49 win over Western Illinois inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Saturday afternoon.

The Coyotes (19-3, 7-1 Summit) held the Leathernecks (8-13, 4-4 Summit) below 50 points for the first time this season.

USD put five players into double-figures for the fourth time this season. Sjerven led the way with 22 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks off the bench.

Sophomore guard Chloe Lamb got off to a hot start by knocking down all four field-goal attempts, with three from downtown, in the opening five minutes. She led a Coyote offense that knocked down seven of its first nine shots. Lamb finished with 15 points for the game.

Senior guard Allison Arens tallied a balanced stat line of 13 points, five assists, four rebounds and a pair of steals. Junior guard Ciara Duffy added 12 points, a career high eight assists and three rebounds. Junior forward Taylor Frederick rounded out the group in double figures with 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting.

The Coyotes’ balance included nine points from junior guard Madison McKeever and eight points by sophomore guard Liv Korngable.

Western Illinois guard Danni Nichols paced the Leathernecks with 16 points, while SDSU transfer Annabel Graettinger joined her in double-figures with 10. The Coyotes held two-time all-Summit pick senior Taylor Higginbotham scoreless for the first time since the middle of her freshman campaign.

South Dakota held Western Illinois scoreless for a seven-minute stretch in the first half by forcing four Leatherneck turnovers and not giving up a second-chance opportunity. The Coyotes jumped out to a 34-11 lead by that point and extended it to 48-18 by the half with a 3-pointer from Arens.

Western Illinois used a quick eight-point run at the start of the third quarter, but after a timeout by Plitzuweit the Coyotes went on their own 11-0 run to lead 59-26 midway through the third quarter.

The Coyotes had 18 unanswered points from the end of the third into the beginning of the fourth that gave USD an 84-38 advantage.

South Dakota’s defense held its third-straight opponent at 50 or fewer points. The Leathernecks shot 27.9 percent (17-of-61) for the game, while the Coyotes scored at a 51.4 percent (36-of-70) clip.

Led by Duffy’s eight, the Coyotes had 24 assists on 36 made baskets. It marks a season-high for assists in a game versus a Division I opponent.

South Dakota returns to the road next weekend for its sixth Summit road game of the season at Purdue Fort Wayne. Tip-off is slated for 11 a.m. (CT) on Saturday in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

MEN’S RECAP

VERMILLION, S.D. – Western Illinois used a 16-0 run late in the second half to top the South Dakota men’s basketball team 65-59 Saturday afternoon inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

The Leathernecks (8-13, 3-5 Summit), who trailed 50-39 with 10:52 remaining in the game, opened a 55-50 lead before Triston Simpson was able to get the Coyotes back on the scoreboard with a layup.

South Dakota (9-12, 3-5 Summit) knotted the game at 55-all on a 3-point basket from the hands of Cody Kelley with 3:14 on the clock. Both teams then traded 1-of-2 free throws for the seventh, and final, tie of the game.

Kobe Webster knocked in the go-ahead bucket for WIU with just under two minutes to play and the Coyotes were unable to complete the late comeback in the loss.

South Dakota held the largest lead of the game, a 12-point advantage, on a Tyler Peterson layup early in the second half. To get to the 38-26 score, USD used a 9-0 run spanning the end of the first half into the second half. The run used six points from Tyler Peterson, all points in the paint, and had a 3-point basket from Kelley.

Simpson totaled a game-high 17 points and was joined in double-digit scoring by Trey Burch-Manning with 14 points. Peterson tied a career-high with 12 rebounds. Simpson added six rebounds, playing all 40 minutes for the third time this year.

Ben Pyle tallied a double-double for Western Illinois with 15 points and 10 rebounds as Webster added 13 points.

South Dakota heads back on the road for a Wednesday contest at Purdue Fort Wayne. Tip-off from Fort Wayne, Indiana, is slated for 6 p.m. (CST).

-Recaps Courtesy USD Athletics

-Video Courtesy USD Athletics & Midco SN