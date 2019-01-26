Dakota Wesleyan Splits Doubleheader At Morningside

Tiger Women Win 82-76 While DWU Men Fall 87-72

WOMEN’S RECAP

SIOUX CITY, Iowa. – In a top-10 battle, the No. 4 Dakota Wesleyan University women’s basketball team defeated No. 8 Morningside College 82-76 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference matchup Saturday afternoon in Sioux City, Iowa.

Kynedi Cheeseman (Alexandria, S.D.) wasted no time offensively for the Tigers (21-3, 14-3 GPAC) as she drilled back-to-back 3-pointers to give DWU the early lead. Both teams got off to a fast start early in the first quarter.

After the Mustangs (17-7, 9-7 GPAC) tied the score at 12, Sarah Carr (Huron, S.D.) delivered a 3-pointer to give DWU a 15-12 lead. Moments later, Sydney Halling (Harrisburg, S.D.) notched a layup followed by a Rylie Osthus (De Smet, S.D.) 3-pointer with an assist from Carr to put the Tigers in front by three at the end of the first quarter.

Morningside hit back-to-back 3-pointers out the gate in the second quarter, but DWU answered back with a Halling layup to spark a 7-0 run and the Tigers were back in front 33-27. Later in the second quarter, Makaela Karst (Plankinton, S.D.) converted on a layup with an assist from Kaylee Kirk (Balaton, Minn.) to push the Tiger lead to seven.

With 13 seconds left in the second quarter, Carr notched two free throws and DWU headed to the locker room with a 41-32 lead.

Both teams traded baskets early in the third quarter as Carr scored on back-to-back possessions for the Tigers. Later in the third quarter, Cheeseman connected on back-to-back 3-pointers to give DWU their biggest lead of the game 57-42.

Morningside would not go away as the Mustangs closed out the third quarter on an 8-2 run to cut the Tiger lead to 59-50 at the end of the third quarter.

Cheeseman tallied a jump shot early in the fourth quarter to put DWU back in front by nine. After Morningside cut into the Tiger lead at 61-55 with seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Tigers got back-to-back scoring possessions from Osthus and Carr to push the lead to 65-55.

DWU held a 71-55 lead with five minuets left to go in the game, as the Mustangs made another late run at the Tigers. DWU was able to hold on after going 8-of-9 from the free-throw line to secure the road victory 82-76.

The Tigers were led by Cheeseman and Carr who each tallied 24 points for DWU. Karst added 12 points off the bench, while Osthus finished with 10 points and seven assists. Tigers finish the game shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 87.5 percent from the free-throw line.

DWU will hit the road to battle University of Jamestown at 6p.m. Wednesday in Jamestown, N.D.

MEN’S RECAP

SIOUX CITY, Iowa. – After holding a 40-32 halftime lead, the No. 17 Dakota Wesleyan University men’s basketball team fell to No. 3 Morningside 87-72 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference battle Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa.

The Tigers (17-7 10-6 GPAC) scored the first basket, 10 seconds into the game on a Nick Harden (Chicago, Ill.) layup. After Ty Hoglund (Dell Rapids, S.D.) drilled a 3-pointer to make it 5-2, both teams went scoreless for nearly two minutes until Harden connected on a 3-pointer to take an 8-2 lead.

The Mustangs (20-1, 13-1 GPAC) went on 7-0 run to take the lead, but Hoglund would drive through the lane for a layup to stop the Morningside run. DWU sparked a run of their own after Hoglund scored seven straight points to put the Tigers back in front 17-15.

Both teams continued to trade baskets in the middle of the first half as Harden and Hoglund continued to pace the Tiger offense. With seven minutes remaining in the first half, Collin Kramer (Volga, S.D.) recorded his first bucket with an easy layup. Samuel McCloud (Rapid City, S.D.) followed with a 3-pointer of his own to push the DWU lead to 31-23.

Morningside would continue to answer Tiger baskets. At the end of the half, Harden poured in back-to-back layups to give DWU its biggest lead at 40-30. The Mustangs were able to convert on basket late in the half to make the score 40-32 in favor of the Tigers at halftime.

Like the first half, DWU scored in the first 10 seconds of the half with a Kramer layup. Moments later, Harden sliced through the lane for a bucket to maintain the Tiger lead 46-37.

The Mustangs quickly went on a 13-2 run to grab their first lead of the half. DWU would have an answer with back-to-back scoring possessions from Hoglund and McCloud and the Tigers were back in front by three.

After a 3-point basket by Harden, Morningside would go on a 16-3 run in the middle of the second half. The Mustangs continued the offensive pressure throughout the remainder of the contest, scoring 55 points in the second half to defeat the Tigers 87-72.

Hoglund led all scorers with 25 points including 10-of-18 from the field. Harden finished with 24 points, while Kramer tallied seven points and six rebounds. The Tigers shot 44 percent from the field, and 35 percent from the 3-point line.

DWU will head north to matchup aganist University of Jamestown at 8 p.m. Wednesday night in Jamestown, N.D

-Recaps Courtesy DWU Athletics