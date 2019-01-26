Make-A-Wish South Dakota Grants A Special Wish

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The NCAA and the Make-A-Wish Foundation have a long-lasting partnership helping make wishes come true. On Saturday night, Augustana was part of one special wish.

in September of 2017, 13-year-old Saylr was diagnosed with brain cancer. Her wish was to have her own camper with a kitchen so she can travel and cook meals for kids who are confined to hospital beds. During halftime at the men’s basketball game, Make-A-Wish South Dakota granted Saylr her wish in front of the whole crowd.

“It’s really wonderful to have our entire community involved in this wish. The student-athletes from Augustana University and the community out here tonight supporting Saylr, supporting Make-A-Wish. There are few experiences more powerful than making a wish come true,” says President & CEO Sue Salter of Make-A-Wish South Dakota.

The camper was waiting outside the arena for Saylr. She got to take it home after the game. She is also cancer free.