Northern State Swept In Duluth

Men Lose 76-70 & Women Fall 57-41

MEN’S RECAP

Duluth, Minn. – The Northern State University men’s basketball team suffered their second divisional loss on Saturday evening, falling to Minnesota Duluth 76-70. The Wolves drop to 15-5 overall and 11-3 in the NSIC following the game.

The two teams were evenly matched throughout the game with ten ties through the 40 minutes of action. Neither team led by more than ten in the contest. Statistically the Wolves biggest pitfall in the game was the 14 turnovers given up, which resulted in 20 UMD points.

Northern shot 41.8 percent from the floor, 39.1 percent from the 3-point line with nine made 3-pointers, and 83.3 percent from the foul line. The Bulldogs just edged out the Wolves shooting 44.2 percent from the floor, 41.2 percent from the arc, and 85.2 percent from the free throw line.

As a team, the Wolves combined for 22 points in the paint, 15 points off the bench, 11 second chance points, and eight points off turnovers. They tallied 14 assists, three blocks, and three steals, while out-rebounding Minnesota Duluth 34-31.

Andrew Kallman had a career night for the Wolves playing 37 of the 40 minutes of regulation. The sophomore dropped a career high 21 points, adding three rebounds and four assists. He shot 57.1 percent from the floor and 62.5 percent from beyond the arc with five made 3-pointers.

Gabe King and Justin Decker followed with 14 and 12 points respectively. King went a perfect 4-for-4 from the foul line, and tallied four rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Decker led the team with five rebounds, and added two assists.

Parker Fox was the fourth and final Wolf in double figures, leading the team off the bench with 11 points. Fox also grabbed a team high five rebounds, in addition to two blocks. He was a perfect 3-of-3 from the field and hit 5-of-7 from the foul line.

Bo Fries and Ian Smith rounded out the starting five with a combined eight points. Smith appeared in limited minutes for the Wolves, but led the team with five assists, while adding four rebounds. Fries notched three rebounds of his own, as well as one assist. Mason Stark grabbed the final for team points of the Wolves, adding four rebounds, one assist, one block, and one steal.

The Wolves will remain on the road next weekend traveling to Concordia-St. Paul and Minnesota State. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday in St. Paul and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in Mankato.

WOMEN’S RECAP

Duluth, Minn. – The Northern State Wolves drop North Division game to Minnesota Duluth Saturday afternoon by a final score of 57-41. With the loss, the Wolves drop to 8-12 on the season and 5-9 in conference play.

NSU started the game on a 7-2 run to jump out to an early lead before the Bulldogs took the lead back with 5:10 left in the first quarter. Wolves trailed Duluth 17-20 heading into the second quarter. Both teams traded shots in the second quarter, as the Wolves trailed by six heading into the intermission break. Northern State in the first half shot 40.0 percent from the field, 75.0 percent from behind the arc, six assists on 10 made field goals, and 20 rebounds.

Minnesota Duluth went on a 13-2 run over the course of six minutes in the third quarter to extend the lead to 15 heading into the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs started the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run to extend the lead to 23, as the Wolves dropped the game by a final of 57-41. Wolves in the game shot 29.6 percent from the field, 40.0 percent from behind the arc, out-rebounded the Bulldogs 41-38, recorded 16 points in the paint, and 14 bench points.

Jessi Marti and Anika Fredrick each led the Wolves this afternoon with seven points. Fredrick also recorded six rebounds, as Marti tallied seven rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Brianna Kusler recorded six points and six rebounds. Lexi Wadsworth tallied five points and seven rebounds. The last starter for the Wolves was Alayna Johnson with two points and two rebounds.

Tori Mekash led the Wolves off the bench with five points, one rebound, and three assists. Joie Spier recorded four points, two rebounds, and one assist. Rachel Guthmiller tallied two points, and one rebound. Zoe Hardwick tallied two points off the bench. Kendall Kohler recorded one point, three rebounds, and one assist. Brooke Luitjens recorded one rebound and four assists. Sarah Rozell recorded the only blocked shot in the loss.

Wolves return to action next Friday as they travel to Concordia-St. Paul on Friday and Minnesota State on Saturday. Tip-off on Friday is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. against the Golden Bears and 3:30 p.m. start on Saturday against the Mavericks.

-Recaps Courtesy NSU Athletics