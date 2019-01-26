Pierre Wins Team Title At Les Tlustos Brookings Invitational

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Four-time defending state wrestling champion Pierre may not have had many individual champions, but they once again were the top team at their meet, winning the Les Tlustos Brookings Invitational on Saturday afternoon.

Les Tlustos Brookings Invitational

Team Standings

1. Pierre (209.5)

2. RC Central (187)

3. Mitchell (170)

4. Harrisburg (141)

5. Brandon Valley (137)

Individual Results

106 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Tucker Bahm of Yankton

2nd Place – Andrew Weiland of Dell Rapids

3rd Place – Logan O`Connor of Harrisburg

4th Place – Michael Huscher of Sioux Falls Lincoln

5th Place – Nick Roob of Vermillion

6th Place – Brock Sparks of Mitchell

7th Place – Jacob Wolfe of Brandon Valley

8th Place – Isaac Henry of Madison 1st Place Match Tucker Bahm (Yankton) 17-3, So. over Andrew Weiland (Dell Rapids) 21-5, So. (Dec 10-6) 3rd Place Match Logan O`Connor (Harrisburg) 23-17, 7th. over Michael Huscher (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 29-11, So. (DQ) 5th Place Match Nick Roob (Vermillion) 18-10, So. over Brock Sparks (Mitchell) 15-17, Fr. (Dec 3-2) 7th Place Match Jacob Wolfe (Brandon Valley) 14-15, So. over Isaac Henry (Madison) 16-14, Fr. (Dec 9-2)

113 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Cael Larson of Rapid City Central

2nd Place – Jacob Vogel of Dell Rapids

3rd Place – Alex Mentzer of Sioux Falls Lincoln

4th Place – Truman Stoller of Madison

5th Place – Kahlor Hindman of Pierre

6th Place – Cruz Dyer of Yankton

7th Place – Carter Heumiller of West Central

8th Place – Brandon Sparks of Mitchell 1st Place Match Cael Larson (Rapid City Central) 43-0, So. over Jacob Vogel (Dell Rapids) 29-5, So. (TF-1.5 3:27 (18-1)) 3rd Place Match Alex Mentzer (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 32-8, 8th. over Truman Stoller (Madison) 19-8, So. (Dec 7-1) 5th Place Match Kahlor Hindman (Pierre) 8-10, So. over Cruz Dyer (Yankton) 18-12, Jr. (Fall 1:59) 7th Place Match Carter Heumiller (West Central) 13-11, Jr. over Brandon Sparks (Mitchell) 14-15, Fr. (Dec 6-2)

120 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Riley Hollingshead of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

2nd Place – Sam Olson of Madison

3rd Place – Daniel Tafoya of Pierre

4th Place – Bryce Palmer of Mitchell

5th Place – Taten Bahm of Yankton

6th Place – Jagger Gribble of Harrisburg

7th Place – Brandon Otte of Lennox

8th Place – Caden Miller of Dell Rapids 1st Place Match Riley Hollingshead (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 10-1, So. over Sam Olson (Madison) 23-4, So. (Dec 3-1) 3rd Place Match Daniel Tafoya (Pierre) 12-6, So. over Bryce Palmer (Mitchell) 12-16, 8th. (Dec 5-2) 5th Place Match Taten Bahm (Yankton) 16-7, Sr. over Jagger Gribble (Harrisburg) 18-19, Fr. (Fall 0:38) 7th Place Match Brandon Otte (Lennox) 6-5, So. over Caden Miller (Dell Rapids) 5-11, Fr. (For.)

126 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Riley Williams of Lennox

2nd Place – Jace Bench-Bresher of Pierre

3rd Place – Nolan Archer of Brookings

4th Place – Canyon Lowman of Dell Rapids

5th Place – Kyler Lillie of Yankton

6th Place – Zack Soderlin of Rapid City Central

7th Place – Blessing Taniah of Sioux Falls Washington

8th Place – Jadyn Schilling of Harrisburg 1st Place Match Riley Williams (Lennox) 32-5, Jr. over Jace Bench-Bresher (Pierre) 15-7, Jr. (MD 11-3) 3rd Place Match Nolan Archer (Brookings) 21-7, So. over Canyon Lowman (Dell Rapids) 23-13, So. (Dec 10-4) 5th Place Match Kyler Lillie (Yankton) 12-15, Jr. over Zack Soderlin (Rapid City Central) 19-18, 7th. (Dec 5-3) 7th Place Match Blessing Taniah (Sioux Falls Washington) 17-13, Fr. over Jadyn Schilling (Harrisburg) 5-9, Fr. (Fall 2:02)

132 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Jaetin DeCou of Lennox

2nd Place – Kobi Terpstra of Brandon Valley

3rd Place – Tyson Johnson of Pierre

4th Place – Ryan McGinnis of Mitchell

5th Place – Ethan Thibeault of Rapid City Central

6th Place – Teygan Harstad of Brandon Valley

7th Place – Dan Momotic of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

8th Place – Koby Bartels of Brookings 1st Place Match Jaetin DeCou (Lennox) 32-5, Sr. over Kobi Terpstra (Brandon Valley) 21-2, Jr. (Dec 4-3) 3rd Place Match Tyson Johnson (Pierre) 21-7, So. over Ryan McGinnis (Mitchell) 18-13, Jr. (Dec 3-0) 5th Place Match Ethan Thibeault (Rapid City Central) 24-14, So. over Teygan Harstad (Brandon Valley) 8-9, So. (Dec 6-0) 7th Place Match Dan Momotic (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 20-17, So. over Koby Bartels (Brookings) 14-12, Jr. (Dec 8-5)

138 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Lucus Anglin of Vermillion

2nd Place – Jack Van Camp of Pierre

3rd Place – Landry Knight of West Central

4th Place – Kadyn Kraye of Rapid City Central

5th Place – Jaxon Bowes of Brookings

6th Place – Ryan Hirschkorn of Harrisburg

7th Place – Logan Sparks of Mitchell

8th Place – Trevon Cross of Dell Rapids 1st Place Match Lucus Anglin (Vermillion) 27-2, Jr. over Jack Van Camp (Pierre) 22-5, Jr. (MD 14-3) 3rd Place Match Landry Knight (West Central) 19-10, Jr. over Kadyn Kraye (Rapid City Central) 32-11, Jr. (Dec 8-5) 5th Place Match Jaxon Bowes (Brookings) 19-11, Fr. over Ryan Hirschkorn (Harrisburg) 17-17, Fr. (Dec 6-0) 7th Place Match Logan Sparks (Mitchell) 15-16, Sr. over Trevon Cross (Dell Rapids) 6-8, So. (Dec 7-3)

145 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Eli Kadoun of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

2nd Place – Cade Hinkle of Pierre

3rd Place – Tyson Stoebner of Lennox

4th Place – TJ Morrison of Rapid City Central

5th Place – Robby Edberg of West Central

6th Place – Tyson Degen of Mitchell

7th Place – Dylan Hage of Harrisburg

8th Place – Riley Kearin of Madison 1st Place Match Eli Kadoun (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 29-3, Jr. over Cade Hinkle (Pierre) 20-7, Jr. (Dec 5-1) 3rd Place Match Tyson Stoebner (Lennox) 29-9, Sr. over TJ Morrison (Rapid City Central) 35-11, So. (Dec 7-3) 5th Place Match Robby Edberg (West Central) 8-16, So. over Tyson Degen (Mitchell) 13-7, So. (Dec 6-5) 7th Place Match Dylan Hage (Harrisburg) 22-15, Jr. over Riley Kearin (Madison) 3-4, Fr. (Fall 1:59)

152 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Nolan Johnson of Madison

2nd Place – Jack Smith of Brandon Valley

3rd Place – Brayden Burrus of Rapid City Central

4th Place – Brayden Gee of Dell Rapids

5th Place – Caden Ideker of West Central

6th Place – Tucker Vilhauer of Mitchell

7th Place – Lee Snyder of Pierre

8th Place – Tanner Swab of Sioux Falls Roosevelt 1st Place Match Nolan Johnson (Madison) 24-3, Sr. over Jack Smith (Brandon Valley) 22-11, Jr. (Dec 6-2) 3rd Place Match Brayden Burrus (Rapid City Central) 28-15, Jr. over Brayden Gee (Dell Rapids) 23-14, So. (Fall 2:41) 5th Place Match Caden Ideker (West Central) 25-6, Sr. over Tucker Vilhauer (Mitchell) 20-14, Fr. (Fall 3:26) 7th Place Match Lee Snyder (Pierre) 16-12, Sr. over Tanner Swab (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 22-14, Sr. (For.)

160 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Damion Schunke of Brandon Valley

2nd Place – Logan Bowes of Brookings

3rd Place – Gage Carr of Dell Rapids

4th Place – Joe VanOverschelde of Mitchell

5th Place – Mason Schoenhard of Harrisburg

6th Place – Jason Peters of Madison

7th Place – Justin Zirpel of West Central

8th Place – Tyson Hage of Vermillion 1st Place Match Damion Schunke (Brandon Valley) 31-1, Fr. over Logan Bowes (Brookings) 25-4, Sr. (Dec 4-2) 3rd Place Match Gage Carr (Dell Rapids) 23-9, Jr. over Joe VanOverschelde (Mitchell) 21-12, Fr. (Dec 6-0) 5th Place Match Mason Schoenhard (Harrisburg) 24-15, Sr. over Jason Peters (Madison) 19-10, Sr. (Dec 7-3) 7th Place Match Justin Zirpel (West Central) 3-2, Sr. over Tyson Hage (Vermillion) 14-15, So. (Dec 10-4)

170 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Wyatt Jungclaus of Rapid City Central

2nd Place – Maguire Raske of Pierre

3rd Place – Ryan Meyer of Harrisburg

4th Place – Jorey Sorenson of Brandon Valley

5th Place – Luke Rasmussen of Brookings

6th Place – Jacob Murphy of Sioux Falls Lincoln

7th Place – Tate Ellwien of Mitchell

8th Place – Bita Patient of Sioux Falls Washington 1st Place Match Wyatt Jungclaus (Rapid City Central) 38-7, Jr. over Maguire Raske (Pierre) 21-7, So. (Dec 4-2) 3rd Place Match Ryan Meyer (Harrisburg) 27-3, Sr. over Jorey Sorenson (Brandon Valley) 24-11, Jr. (Fall 0:58) 5th Place Match Luke Rasmussen (Brookings) 11-6, Fr. over Jacob Murphy (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 20-15, Sr. (MD 19-6) 7th Place Match Tate Ellwien (Mitchell) 13-18, So. over Bita Patient (Sioux Falls Washington) 3-3, Fr. (Fall 0:53)

182 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Jacob Schoon of Brookings

2nd Place – Max Schoenfelder of Mitchell

3rd Place – Anthony Knodell of Rapid City Central

4th Place – Garrett Leesman of Pierre

5th Place – Trey Stauffacher of Harrisburg

6th Place – Dominic Tucker of Brandon Valley

7th Place – Trevor Sagness of Sioux Falls Washington

8th Place – Thomas Seppela of Madison 1st Place Match Jacob Schoon (Brookings) 27-0, Sr. over Max Schoenfelder (Mitchell) 18-12, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:22 (19-3)) 3rd Place Match Anthony Knodell (Rapid City Central) 22-11, Sr. over Garrett Leesman (Pierre) 16-7, Sr. (Dec 5-3) 5th Place Match Trey Stauffacher (Harrisburg) 14-11, So. over Dominic Tucker (Brandon Valley) 14-18, Fr. (Fall 0:59) 7th Place Match Trevor Sagness (Sioux Falls Washington) 14-16, Jr. over Thomas Seppela (Madison) 11-12, Jr. (MD 10-2)

195 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Joey Otta of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

2nd Place – Gavin Gulbranson of Harrisburg

3rd Place – Owen Warren of Yankton

4th Place – Kobe Culver of Vermillion

5th Place – Gage Gehring of Pierre

6th Place – Keenan McKnight of Rapid City Central

7th Place – Blake Fredericks of Mitchell

8th Place – Dylan Muth of Sioux Falls Lincoln 1st Place Match Joey Otta (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 31-1, Sr. over Gavin Gulbranson (Harrisburg) 28-5, So. (Dec 6-4) 3rd Place Match Owen Warren (Yankton) 22-3, Fr. over Kobe Culver (Vermillion) 20-9, Jr. (Dec 5-2) 5th Place Match Gage Gehring (Pierre) 21-8, Sr. over Keenan McKnight (Rapid City Central) 30-15, Sr. (Fall 2:27) 7th Place Match Blake Fredericks (Mitchell) 11-13, So. over Dylan Muth (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 11-8, Sr. (For.)

220 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Carter Max of Mitchell

2nd Place – Nolan Smith of Rapid City Central

3rd Place – Gus Miller of Brookings

4th Place – James Lees of Pierre

5th Place – Daniel Swenson of Madison

6th Place – Owen Phillips of Yankton

7th Place – Ayden Viox of Harrisburg

8th Place – Zane Wilson of Sioux Falls Roosevelt 1st Place Match Carter Max (Mitchell) 29-2, Sr. over Nolan Smith (Rapid City Central) 33-7, Sr. (Fall 2:23) 3rd Place Match Gus Miller (Brookings) 29-2, Jr. over James Lees (Pierre) 16-11, Sr. (Dec 3-0) 5th Place Match Daniel Swenson (Madison) 20-7, Jr. over Owen Phillips (Yankton) 12-11, Sr. (Dec 3-2) 7th Place Match Ayden Viox (Harrisburg) 8-9, Fr. over Zane Wilson (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 16-18, Jr. (Fall 2:52)