Pierre Wins Team Title At Les Tlustos Brookings Invitational
Highlights From Prep Wrestling Meet In Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. — Four-time defending state wrestling champion Pierre may not have had many individual champions, but they once again were the top team at their meet, winning the Les Tlustos Brookings Invitational on Saturday afternoon.
Team standings and full results are below:
H.S. Wrestling
Les Tlustos Brookings Invitational
Team Standings
1. Pierre (209.5)
2. RC Central (187)
3. Mitchell (170)
4. Harrisburg (141)
5. Brandon Valley (137)
Individual Results
106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Tucker Bahm of Yankton
- 2nd Place – Andrew Weiland of Dell Rapids
- 3rd Place – Logan O`Connor of Harrisburg
- 4th Place – Michael Huscher of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 5th Place – Nick Roob of Vermillion
- 6th Place – Brock Sparks of Mitchell
- 7th Place – Jacob Wolfe of Brandon Valley
- 8th Place – Isaac Henry of Madison
1st Place Match
- Tucker Bahm (Yankton) 17-3, So. over Andrew Weiland (Dell Rapids) 21-5, So. (Dec 10-6)
3rd Place Match
- Logan O`Connor (Harrisburg) 23-17, 7th. over Michael Huscher (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 29-11, So. (DQ)
5th Place Match
- Nick Roob (Vermillion) 18-10, So. over Brock Sparks (Mitchell) 15-17, Fr. (Dec 3-2)
7th Place Match
- Jacob Wolfe (Brandon Valley) 14-15, So. over Isaac Henry (Madison) 16-14, Fr. (Dec 9-2)
113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Cael Larson of Rapid City Central
- 2nd Place – Jacob Vogel of Dell Rapids
- 3rd Place – Alex Mentzer of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 4th Place – Truman Stoller of Madison
- 5th Place – Kahlor Hindman of Pierre
- 6th Place – Cruz Dyer of Yankton
- 7th Place – Carter Heumiller of West Central
- 8th Place – Brandon Sparks of Mitchell
1st Place Match
- Cael Larson (Rapid City Central) 43-0, So. over Jacob Vogel (Dell Rapids) 29-5, So. (TF-1.5 3:27 (18-1))
3rd Place Match
- Alex Mentzer (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 32-8, 8th. over Truman Stoller (Madison) 19-8, So. (Dec 7-1)
5th Place Match
- Kahlor Hindman (Pierre) 8-10, So. over Cruz Dyer (Yankton) 18-12, Jr. (Fall 1:59)
7th Place Match
- Carter Heumiller (West Central) 13-11, Jr. over Brandon Sparks (Mitchell) 14-15, Fr. (Dec 6-2)
120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Riley Hollingshead of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
- 2nd Place – Sam Olson of Madison
- 3rd Place – Daniel Tafoya of Pierre
- 4th Place – Bryce Palmer of Mitchell
- 5th Place – Taten Bahm of Yankton
- 6th Place – Jagger Gribble of Harrisburg
- 7th Place – Brandon Otte of Lennox
- 8th Place – Caden Miller of Dell Rapids
1st Place Match
- Riley Hollingshead (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 10-1, So. over Sam Olson (Madison) 23-4, So. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
- Daniel Tafoya (Pierre) 12-6, So. over Bryce Palmer (Mitchell) 12-16, 8th. (Dec 5-2)
5th Place Match
- Taten Bahm (Yankton) 16-7, Sr. over Jagger Gribble (Harrisburg) 18-19, Fr. (Fall 0:38)
7th Place Match
- Brandon Otte (Lennox) 6-5, So. over Caden Miller (Dell Rapids) 5-11, Fr. (For.)
126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Riley Williams of Lennox
- 2nd Place – Jace Bench-Bresher of Pierre
- 3rd Place – Nolan Archer of Brookings
- 4th Place – Canyon Lowman of Dell Rapids
- 5th Place – Kyler Lillie of Yankton
- 6th Place – Zack Soderlin of Rapid City Central
- 7th Place – Blessing Taniah of Sioux Falls Washington
- 8th Place – Jadyn Schilling of Harrisburg
1st Place Match
- Riley Williams (Lennox) 32-5, Jr. over Jace Bench-Bresher (Pierre) 15-7, Jr. (MD 11-3)
3rd Place Match
- Nolan Archer (Brookings) 21-7, So. over Canyon Lowman (Dell Rapids) 23-13, So. (Dec 10-4)
5th Place Match
- Kyler Lillie (Yankton) 12-15, Jr. over Zack Soderlin (Rapid City Central) 19-18, 7th. (Dec 5-3)
7th Place Match
- Blessing Taniah (Sioux Falls Washington) 17-13, Fr. over Jadyn Schilling (Harrisburg) 5-9, Fr. (Fall 2:02)
132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jaetin DeCou of Lennox
- 2nd Place – Kobi Terpstra of Brandon Valley
- 3rd Place – Tyson Johnson of Pierre
- 4th Place – Ryan McGinnis of Mitchell
- 5th Place – Ethan Thibeault of Rapid City Central
- 6th Place – Teygan Harstad of Brandon Valley
- 7th Place – Dan Momotic of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
- 8th Place – Koby Bartels of Brookings
1st Place Match
- Jaetin DeCou (Lennox) 32-5, Sr. over Kobi Terpstra (Brandon Valley) 21-2, Jr. (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match
- Tyson Johnson (Pierre) 21-7, So. over Ryan McGinnis (Mitchell) 18-13, Jr. (Dec 3-0)
5th Place Match
- Ethan Thibeault (Rapid City Central) 24-14, So. over Teygan Harstad (Brandon Valley) 8-9, So. (Dec 6-0)
7th Place Match
- Dan Momotic (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 20-17, So. over Koby Bartels (Brookings) 14-12, Jr. (Dec 8-5)
138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Lucus Anglin of Vermillion
- 2nd Place – Jack Van Camp of Pierre
- 3rd Place – Landry Knight of West Central
- 4th Place – Kadyn Kraye of Rapid City Central
- 5th Place – Jaxon Bowes of Brookings
- 6th Place – Ryan Hirschkorn of Harrisburg
- 7th Place – Logan Sparks of Mitchell
- 8th Place – Trevon Cross of Dell Rapids
1st Place Match
- Lucus Anglin (Vermillion) 27-2, Jr. over Jack Van Camp (Pierre) 22-5, Jr. (MD 14-3)
3rd Place Match
- Landry Knight (West Central) 19-10, Jr. over Kadyn Kraye (Rapid City Central) 32-11, Jr. (Dec 8-5)
5th Place Match
- Jaxon Bowes (Brookings) 19-11, Fr. over Ryan Hirschkorn (Harrisburg) 17-17, Fr. (Dec 6-0)
7th Place Match
- Logan Sparks (Mitchell) 15-16, Sr. over Trevon Cross (Dell Rapids) 6-8, So. (Dec 7-3)
145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Eli Kadoun of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
- 2nd Place – Cade Hinkle of Pierre
- 3rd Place – Tyson Stoebner of Lennox
- 4th Place – TJ Morrison of Rapid City Central
- 5th Place – Robby Edberg of West Central
- 6th Place – Tyson Degen of Mitchell
- 7th Place – Dylan Hage of Harrisburg
- 8th Place – Riley Kearin of Madison
1st Place Match
- Eli Kadoun (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 29-3, Jr. over Cade Hinkle (Pierre) 20-7, Jr. (Dec 5-1)
3rd Place Match
- Tyson Stoebner (Lennox) 29-9, Sr. over TJ Morrison (Rapid City Central) 35-11, So. (Dec 7-3)
5th Place Match
- Robby Edberg (West Central) 8-16, So. over Tyson Degen (Mitchell) 13-7, So. (Dec 6-5)
7th Place Match
- Dylan Hage (Harrisburg) 22-15, Jr. over Riley Kearin (Madison) 3-4, Fr. (Fall 1:59)
152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Nolan Johnson of Madison
- 2nd Place – Jack Smith of Brandon Valley
- 3rd Place – Brayden Burrus of Rapid City Central
- 4th Place – Brayden Gee of Dell Rapids
- 5th Place – Caden Ideker of West Central
- 6th Place – Tucker Vilhauer of Mitchell
- 7th Place – Lee Snyder of Pierre
- 8th Place – Tanner Swab of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
1st Place Match
- Nolan Johnson (Madison) 24-3, Sr. over Jack Smith (Brandon Valley) 22-11, Jr. (Dec 6-2)
3rd Place Match
- Brayden Burrus (Rapid City Central) 28-15, Jr. over Brayden Gee (Dell Rapids) 23-14, So. (Fall 2:41)
5th Place Match
- Caden Ideker (West Central) 25-6, Sr. over Tucker Vilhauer (Mitchell) 20-14, Fr. (Fall 3:26)
7th Place Match
- Lee Snyder (Pierre) 16-12, Sr. over Tanner Swab (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 22-14, Sr. (For.)
160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Damion Schunke of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place – Logan Bowes of Brookings
- 3rd Place – Gage Carr of Dell Rapids
- 4th Place – Joe VanOverschelde of Mitchell
- 5th Place – Mason Schoenhard of Harrisburg
- 6th Place – Jason Peters of Madison
- 7th Place – Justin Zirpel of West Central
- 8th Place – Tyson Hage of Vermillion
1st Place Match
- Damion Schunke (Brandon Valley) 31-1, Fr. over Logan Bowes (Brookings) 25-4, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
3rd Place Match
- Gage Carr (Dell Rapids) 23-9, Jr. over Joe VanOverschelde (Mitchell) 21-12, Fr. (Dec 6-0)
5th Place Match
- Mason Schoenhard (Harrisburg) 24-15, Sr. over Jason Peters (Madison) 19-10, Sr. (Dec 7-3)
7th Place Match
- Justin Zirpel (West Central) 3-2, Sr. over Tyson Hage (Vermillion) 14-15, So. (Dec 10-4)
170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Wyatt Jungclaus of Rapid City Central
- 2nd Place – Maguire Raske of Pierre
- 3rd Place – Ryan Meyer of Harrisburg
- 4th Place – Jorey Sorenson of Brandon Valley
- 5th Place – Luke Rasmussen of Brookings
- 6th Place – Jacob Murphy of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 7th Place – Tate Ellwien of Mitchell
- 8th Place – Bita Patient of Sioux Falls Washington
1st Place Match
- Wyatt Jungclaus (Rapid City Central) 38-7, Jr. over Maguire Raske (Pierre) 21-7, So. (Dec 4-2)
3rd Place Match
- Ryan Meyer (Harrisburg) 27-3, Sr. over Jorey Sorenson (Brandon Valley) 24-11, Jr. (Fall 0:58)
5th Place Match
- Luke Rasmussen (Brookings) 11-6, Fr. over Jacob Murphy (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 20-15, Sr. (MD 19-6)
7th Place Match
- Tate Ellwien (Mitchell) 13-18, So. over Bita Patient (Sioux Falls Washington) 3-3, Fr. (Fall 0:53)
182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jacob Schoon of Brookings
- 2nd Place – Max Schoenfelder of Mitchell
- 3rd Place – Anthony Knodell of Rapid City Central
- 4th Place – Garrett Leesman of Pierre
- 5th Place – Trey Stauffacher of Harrisburg
- 6th Place – Dominic Tucker of Brandon Valley
- 7th Place – Trevor Sagness of Sioux Falls Washington
- 8th Place – Thomas Seppela of Madison
1st Place Match
- Jacob Schoon (Brookings) 27-0, Sr. over Max Schoenfelder (Mitchell) 18-12, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:22 (19-3))
3rd Place Match
- Anthony Knodell (Rapid City Central) 22-11, Sr. over Garrett Leesman (Pierre) 16-7, Sr. (Dec 5-3)
5th Place Match
- Trey Stauffacher (Harrisburg) 14-11, So. over Dominic Tucker (Brandon Valley) 14-18, Fr. (Fall 0:59)
7th Place Match
- Trevor Sagness (Sioux Falls Washington) 14-16, Jr. over Thomas Seppela (Madison) 11-12, Jr. (MD 10-2)
195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Joey Otta of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
- 2nd Place – Gavin Gulbranson of Harrisburg
- 3rd Place – Owen Warren of Yankton
- 4th Place – Kobe Culver of Vermillion
- 5th Place – Gage Gehring of Pierre
- 6th Place – Keenan McKnight of Rapid City Central
- 7th Place – Blake Fredericks of Mitchell
- 8th Place – Dylan Muth of Sioux Falls Lincoln
1st Place Match
- Joey Otta (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 31-1, Sr. over Gavin Gulbranson (Harrisburg) 28-5, So. (Dec 6-4)
3rd Place Match
- Owen Warren (Yankton) 22-3, Fr. over Kobe Culver (Vermillion) 20-9, Jr. (Dec 5-2)
5th Place Match
- Gage Gehring (Pierre) 21-8, Sr. over Keenan McKnight (Rapid City Central) 30-15, Sr. (Fall 2:27)
7th Place Match
- Blake Fredericks (Mitchell) 11-13, So. over Dylan Muth (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 11-8, Sr. (For.)
220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Carter Max of Mitchell
- 2nd Place – Nolan Smith of Rapid City Central
- 3rd Place – Gus Miller of Brookings
- 4th Place – James Lees of Pierre
- 5th Place – Daniel Swenson of Madison
- 6th Place – Owen Phillips of Yankton
- 7th Place – Ayden Viox of Harrisburg
- 8th Place – Zane Wilson of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
1st Place Match
- Carter Max (Mitchell) 29-2, Sr. over Nolan Smith (Rapid City Central) 33-7, Sr. (Fall 2:23)
3rd Place Match
- Gus Miller (Brookings) 29-2, Jr. over James Lees (Pierre) 16-11, Sr. (Dec 3-0)
5th Place Match
- Daniel Swenson (Madison) 20-7, Jr. over Owen Phillips (Yankton) 12-11, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
7th Place Match
- Ayden Viox (Harrisburg) 8-9, Fr. over Zane Wilson (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 16-18, Jr. (Fall 2:52)
285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Sam Krohnke of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place – Caleb Dagel of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
- 3rd Place – Beau Foote of Mitchell
- 4th Place – Trevor Ellis of Yankton
- 5th Place – Preston Taylor of Pierre
- 6th Place – Isaac Bullis-Rodriguez of Brandon Valley
- 7th Place – Tucker Christie of Brookings
- 8th Place – Zach Brady of Vermillion
1st Place Match
- Sam Krohnke (Brandon Valley) 24-4, Sr. over Caleb Dagel (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 20-5, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
- Beau Foote (Mitchell) 24-6, Fr. over Trevor Ellis (Yankton) 19-8, Jr. (Dec 6-3)
5th Place Match
- Preston Taylor (Pierre) 19-8, So. over Isaac Bullis-Rodriguez (Brandon Valley) 6-5, Jr. (Fall 0:35)
7th Place Match
- Tucker Christie (Brookings) 17-12, Sr. over Zach Brady (Vermillion) 14-13, Fr. (SV-1 3-1)