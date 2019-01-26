Scoreboard Saturday, January 26th

Scores For Saturday, January 26, 2019
Zach Borg,
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD SATURDAY, JANUARY 26TH, 2019
NBA G-League
Skyforce 121, Westchester 113

USHL
Stampede 3, Madison 2

Men’s College Basketball
SDSU 83, Omaha 73

Western Illinois 65, USD 59

Augustana 78, Concordia-St. Paul 70

UM-Duluth 76, Northern State 70

Winona State 80, Sioux Falls 77

SMSU 91, Upper Iowa 87

Morningside 87, Dakota Wesleyan 72

Doane 72, Northwestern 49

Waldorf 68, Dakota State 64

Mayville State 81, Presentation 74

Women’s College Basketball
SDSU 81, Omaha 47

USD 92, Western Illinois 49

Concordia-St. Paul 77, Augustana 55

UM-Duluth 57, Northern State 41

Winona State 64, Sioux Falls 50

SMSU 89, Upper Iowa 57

Dakota Wesleyan 82, Morningside 76

Mount Marty 68, Saint Mary 44

Doane 81, Northwestern 74 (*Final in OT)

Waldorf 84, Dakota State 70

Mayville State 64, Presentation 55

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 68, Great Plains Lutheran 21

Brandon Valley 69, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 60

Castlewood 52, Deubrook 27

Chadron, Neb. 53, Douglas 37

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 73, Stanley County 72

Harding County 68, New Underwood 35

Hemingford, Neb. 77, Edgemont 45

James Valley Christian 61, Lake Preston 58

Leola/Frederick 57, South Border, N.D. 48

Newell 60, Philip 46

Rapid City Stevens 75, Scottsbluff, Neb. 69

St. Francis Indian 54, Freeman 48

Warner 51, Sully Buttes 49

Wilmot 62, Sargent Central, N.D. 40

Yankton 58, Pierre 37

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 49, Western Christian 47

Marshall 90, Windom 44

Southwest Minnesota Christian 67, Central Minnesota Christian 60

Dak-XII vs. NEC Conference Clash

Dakota Valley 64, Hamlin 60

Dell Rapids 65, Sisseton 54

Deuel 60, Canton 40

Lennox 70, Britton-Hecla 32

Madison 59, Worthington, Minn. 45

Redfield 53, Tri-Valley 45

Sioux Falls Christian 72, Aberdeen Roncalli 41

Tea Area 69, Clark/Willow Lake 51

Vermillion 58, Groton Area 45

Webster 93, Elk Point-Jefferson 90, OT

West Central 45, Milbank 34

Dakota Oyate Challenge

Championship

Tiospa Zina Tribal 70, Lower Brule 45

Fifth Place

Marty Indian 59, Crazy Horse 48

Seventh Place

Tiospaye Topa 57, Takini 39

Third Place

Omaha Nation, Neb. 58, Flandreau Indian 55

Dakota State University Shootout Classic

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 81, Waverly-South Shore 63

Bridgewater-Emery 85, Pine Ridge 77

Colman-Egan 66, Gayville-Volin 48

Little Wound 86, Canistota 79

Menno 63, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 38

Mitchell Christian 67, Alcester-Hudson 51

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Centerville 44, Edmunds Central 36

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 71, Stanley County 43

Douglas 46, Chadron, Neb. 38

Edgemont 46, Hemingford, Neb. 27

Faulkton 69, Hitchcock-Tulare 55

Freeman 53, St. Francis Indian 45

Freeman Academy/Marion 42, Elkton-Lake Benton 30

Great Plains Lutheran 63, Aberdeen Christian 42

Harrisburg 53, Watertown 35

Lake Preston 57, James Valley Christian 52

New Underwood 57, Harding County 23

Philip 49, Newell 30

Rapid City Stevens 51, Scottsbluff, Neb. 49

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 46, Brandon Valley 36

South Border, N.D. 51, Leola/Frederick 30

Wall 45, Lyman 43

Warner 48, Sully Buttes 38

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 57, Trinity Christian High School 30

Wilmot 47, Sargent Central, N.D. 46

Wolsey-Wessington 72, Wessington Springs 32

Yankton 57, Pierre 38

Ellsworth 59, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 37

Pipestone 53, Fairmont 45

Southwest Minnesota Christian 81, Heron Lake-Okabena 39

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 58, Central Minnesota Christian 53

Worthington 67, Redwood Valley 45

Big East Conference Tournament

Championship

Beresford 49, McCook Central/Montrose 42

Fifth Place

Garretson 68, Chester 51

Seventh Place

Sioux Valley 42, Baltic 25

Third Place

Flandreau 57, Parker 39

Dakota Oyate Challenge

Championship

Lower Brule 57, Flandreau Indian 31

Fifth Place

Marty Indian 51, Omaha Nation, Neb. 40

Seventh Place

Tiospaye Topa 58, Takini 47

Third Place

Tiospa Zina Tribal 66, Crazy Horse 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Jones County vs. Bennett County, ppd.

H.S. Wrestling
Les Tlustos Brookings Invitational
Team Standings
1.  Pierre (209.5)

2.  RC Central (187)

3.  Mitchell (170)

4.  Harrisburg (141)

5.  Brandon Valley (137)

H.S. Gymnastics
Deuel Invite
1.  Deuel (145.050)

2.  Estelline/Hendricks (134.250)

3.  Milbank (130.750)

4.  Britton (119.050)

5.  Harrisburg (117.800)

Metro Meet
1.  O’Gorman (134.700)

2.  Lincoln (132.900)

3.  Roosevelt (132.250)

4.  Washington (119)

College Wrestling
MSU-Mankato 22, SMSU 9

Women’s College Tennis
Iowa State 6, USD 1

College Swimming & Diving
Men
USD 163, SDSU 137

Women
USD 213, SDSU 83

College Equestrian
Texas A&M 14, SDSU 5

