Skyforce Stop Westchester To Win 5th Straight

Sioux Falls Wins 121-113

WHITE PLAINS, NY – January 26, 2019 – The Westchester Knicks (19-14), the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks, fell to the Sioux Falls Skyforce (22-10), 121-113, Saturday evening at the Westchester County Center.

After the Knicks mounted a nine-point halftime lead, Sioux Falls put together a strong third quarter to keep within striking distance before eventually overtaking the hosts for good late in the fourth. In the window, the Skyforce shot 70.6-percent from the field which included a 54.5-percent clip from three-point territory. The Knicks sank just 34.6-percent of their looks and 16.7-percent of them from the perimeter.

Two-Way Player Kadeem Allen scored a season-high 27 points to go along with nine rebounds and a team-high five dimes. Billy Garrett had 22 points and tied a season-high three triples, while also dishing a team-high five helpers. Zak Irvin hauled a game-high 15 rebounds, including five on the offensive glass.

Four Sioux Falls starters credited 20-point performances-Raphiael Putney (29), Rodney Purvis (26), Duncan Robinson (22) and Charles Cooke (20). Bubu Palo and Purvis led on the night with seven assists apiece.

Westchester wraps up play this month, and a three-game homestand Monday, January 28 against the Raptors 905 at 7 PM.

-Recap Courtesy NBA G-League