Stampede Win At Madison

Herd Pick Up 3-2 Win

Middleton, WI—The Sioux Falls Stampede rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the third period to top the Madison Capitols 3-2 Saturday night at Bob Suter Capitol Ice. Austen Swankler tallied the game winner with just 1:29 remaining in regulation as the Herd improved to 22-10-4 on the season and are now 7-2-1 in their last 10 games. Cade Borchardt and Artem Ivanyuzhenkov also tallied goals for the Herd while Alec Calvaruso stopped 27 of 29 shots in goal to improve to 10-2-0 on the year.

Madison came out flying in the opening period and grabbed the first goal at 5:48 When Carson Bantle weaved his way through the Stampede defense and brought the puck into the left circle where he wristed the puck just over the left shoulder of Stampede goaltender Alec Calvaruso and into the net. The Caps would go on their second power play later in the period, but the Stampede held them off the board. Sioux Falls would tie the game at 11:26 when Cade Borchardt tallied his sixth goal of the season and first against his former team. The Herd tied the puck into the right circle and slide the puck in front of the net where Borchardt got his stick down and put it into the net to tie the game 1-1. Madison outshot the Herd 10-5 in the period.

After a scoreless second period in which the Herd were limited again to just five shots, things picked up in the third. The Stampede tallied the first seven shots of the period in just three minutes, but the Capitols would convert on their first shot to take the lead at 4:19. Lucas Hermann stole the puck from the Stampede defense in front of the net and got the puck to Alex Mella who blasted a shot through the five-hole of Calvaruso to make it a 2-1 game.

It remained that way until 10:28 when Sioux Falls rallied to tie the game. Max Crozier sent a pass in between the circles to Artem Ivanyuzhenkov who skated in and fired a shot right through the five-hole of Madison goaltender Joseph Lamoreaux to tie it, 2-2. Both teams exchanged some good scoring chances as the period went on but Calvaruso and Lamoreaux were both solid and kept the game tied. Just as it appeared the game might be headed to overtime, Sioux Falls broke through on a goal from Austen Swankler with just 1:29 remaining. Swankler weaved his way around Madison defenders from the neutrazl zone into the Capitols zone before wristing a shot into the back of the net for his sixth of the season and a 3-2 lead.

The Capitols pulled their goaltender right after the goal for an extra attacker, but the Stampede defense stayed strong and held off the Capitols to earn the win. Sioux Falls outshot the Caps 14-10 in the third period, but were outshot 29-24 in the game. Madison finished the night 0-for-2 on the power play while the Herd were 0-for-1.

The Stampede return home to the PREMIER Center this Thursday and Friday for a pair of games. Thursday the Herd entertain the Central Illinois Flying Aces. The game was originally scheduled for February 2nd, but was moved to a concert at the PREMIER Center. Fan with tickets for February 2nd should use those tickets for Thursday’s game. Friday night the Herd host Lincoln for Military Appreciation Night, presented by Royal River Casino. A special pre-game ceremony involving members of the South Dakota Army National Guard will take place prior to the start of the game. Tickets for both games are on sale now through the KELOLAND Box Office or any Ticketmaster outlet.

-Recap Courtesy SF STampede