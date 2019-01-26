The Specialty Hospital Health Care Career Day

SIOUX FALLS, SD– High school students think a lot about their futures, which might include careers in the medical field.

On Saturday, The Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital held its Career Day to show students which medical career could be right for them. Whether it’s a nurse or surgeon, 70 students learned what it takes to work in a hospital and the schooling behind it. Hospital staff saw the need for new, talented health care professionals and thought the fair would inspire students.

“We wanted them to talk to the schools that can help them get that training and to understand what the academic preparation might be like. Really to get the chance to see what that job might look like in a hospital and talk to some people that actually do that job. To get an idea of what it’s like from their perspective having gone through the training, having spent some time in that particular career,” says CEO of the Specialty Hospital Dr. Blake Curd.

The hospital plans to hold this event again next year.