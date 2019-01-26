The U.S.T.A Level 3 Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, SD– For the 2nd time, Sioux Falls is hosting the U.S. Tennis Association Level 3 Northern Region Tournament. They are one of 6 locations hosting this nationwide event.

“Last year we got it, it was half the size last year. Just our first time running a national event. They gave us 16 draws for boys 12’s and 14’s and this year doubled it,” says Tournament Director Mark Vellek.

65 players age 14 and younger from more than 15 different states face off at the Match Pointe Tennis Facility. They’re some of the best players in the nation in their age group. Players qualify for this tournament based off their national rank from their past national tournaments.

Vellek explains, “Each round they win, they get ranking points. So the higher level tournament, the higher point value each round has for their ranking points.”

This is one of the biggest tennis tournaments Sioux Falls has ever hosted. Before 2018, the city had hosted lower levels of competition for the U.S.T.A. Visitors are impressed with Sioux Falls and the community even shows their local support.

“It’s cool to showcase our facility. Everybody says how blown away they are by this campus and by this facility,” says Vellek. “It’s great, we’ve had kids from the community coming out to watch and support Rocky and Drew but also to watch the other kids in the level of play. It’s just cool to see.”

Representing Sioux Falls and the state are Rocky McKenzie and Drew Gohl. For them, they truly feel like the ball is in their court and hope to have similar competition in the future.

“It’s just great to have a tournament here in Sioux Falls because we usually don’t in Sioux Falls or South Dakota. We always have to drive,” says Player Drew Gohl.

Player Rocky McKenzie adds, “This is a high-level tournament. They are tournaments almost weekly where don’t have to be a certain ranking. But for this one you need a certain number of points just to get in.”

The tournament will end on Monday with the semi-final and final matches.