Big Dunks & Big Crowd Energize SDSU Men

Jacks In Sole Possession Of First In Summit After Win Over Omaha

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The road to Sioux Falls and the Summit League Tournament is getting shorter and, at the midway point of the conference schedule, the SDSU men sit alone atop the conference standings.

The Jackrabbit men took over sole possesion of the first place in the Summit League yesterday, getting 33 from Mike Daum to lead the way to an 83-73 win over 2nd place Omaha. Down 7 early, a pair of back-to-back dunks from Daum helped ignite the crowd of more than 3800, and push the Jacks to victory.

SDSU visits Tulsa to face Oral Roberts on Thursday at 7 PM.