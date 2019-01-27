Sjerven A Sure Thing During USD’s Six Game Win Streak

New Mexico Transfer Leads Way In 92-47 Victory Over Western Illinois

VERMILLION, S.D. — There were no problems starting or finishing for the USD women as they blasted Western Illinois 92-49 to pick up their sixth straight win.

Five Coyotes were in double figures led by Hannah Sjerven’s 22 point and 13 rebound performance. It’s the third time the New Mexico transfer, who comes off the South Dakota bench, has scored 20 or more during the win streak.

Sjerven and her Yotes will be at Fort Wayne next Saturday at 11 AM.