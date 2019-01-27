South Dakotans Support the Navy with Special Gift for USS South Dakota Submarine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The USS South Dakota Submarine will officially be commissioned next weekend and ready for active service. One Sioux Falls family is making sure that some small pieces of South Dakota will be traveling all around the world with it.

For the last week, the Samp Family in Sioux Falls has been collecting painted rocks with the help of the “Sioux Falls Rocks” Facebook page. However, they are more than just painted rocks. They’re a way to support the Navy, which is important to the Samp Family.

“My grandfather served on the USS Yosemite during World War II and so our family has that rich tradition in supporting the battleship, which my father’s been involved with and I as a young child,” said Michael Samp.

For over two years, Michael and his two youngest kids have traveled across South Dakota telling folks about the new USS South Dakota Submarine. Soon the family will be in Groton, Connecticut for the commissioning. They decided to try and collect 132 special rocks. One for each crew member.

“To really create that connection with the crew and the State of South Dakota because they are an extension of our family, more than half a world away, said Michael.

They ended up collecting 134 rocks within a week. Many have motivational sayings and South Dakota inspired paintings.

“We’ve gotta ‘Be Strong,’ which I hope that will help out one of our crew members that they’re going through a tough time on the submarine,” said Peter Samp.

The Samp Family can’t wait for the crew to see that back home South Dakota supports them.

“I want them to know that South Dakota loves them and wants to thank them for their service and give them a little piece of our home, so that when they’re away from theirs they can always feel like they are loved,” said Margaret Samp.

The family will give the rocks to the crew during the submarine’s commissioning on February 2nd. The crew members will be able to choose what they want to do with their rock. Some may hide it somewhere around the world or keep it and take photos of all the places the rock has traveled to.