Trend Of Strong Third Quarter & Second Half Play Continues For SDSU Women

Jacks Outscore Omaha 46-18 In Second Half To Pull Away To 81-47 Win

BROOKINGS, S.D. — It was a bit surprising to see the South Dakota State women’s basketball team up just six at half against Omaha yesterday at Frost Arena.

What wasn’t a shock, though, was their third quarter and second half performance.

SDSU shook off the slow start and rolled in the second half, outscoring the Mavs 46-18 on their way to an 81-47 victory. It continues a trend of strong third quarter and second half performances that have often carried the Jacks to wins.

State visits Denver on Thursday at 8 PM.